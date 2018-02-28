Crimes against children rise in Rajasthan; 5,913 crimes in 3 years

At least six children were sexually harassed, raped, or killed every day on an average last year, the figure being one more than the number of cases registered in 2016, as per the home department data.

The cases of crime against children have shown a consistent rise in the past three years, contradicting home minister Gulab Chand Kataria claims that the crime rate in the state has declined in the period under the BJP government.

Sample this: A total of 5,913 cases of rape, sexual harassment and murder of children were registered between January 2015 and December 2017, as per the home department data. The data shows a constant rise in such cases with 2126 registered in 2017 as against 1962 in 2016, and 1825 in 2015.

The information was given in the assembly on Wednesday in a reply to a starred question by BJP MLA Abhishek Matoria who wanted to know how many cases of rape, sexual harassment, and murder were registered between January 2015 and December 2017. He also asked how many cases were registered under the POCSO Act and in how many cases challans were presented in court and in how many cases investigation was pending.

The home department in its reply stated that 3897 cases of rape with children were registered between January 2015 and December 2017. In the same period there were 1877 cases of sexual harassment, and 139 cases of murder.

The department said a total of 5913 cases of rape, sexual harassment and murder were registered under the POCSO Act between January 2015 and December 2017. Of these, in 4952 cases, 6,615 arrests were made and challans presented against them in court. Investigation is underway in 137 cases.

The department said victims are provided financial aid under the Rajasthan Victim Compensation scheme. It, however, did not specify how many children were granted aid.

A detailed analysis of the numbers show that in 2017, of the 2126 cases of crimes against children, 1318 were of rape, 761 of sexual harassment, and 47 murders.

Alwar reported most rape cases (85) followed by Udaipur (75), and Jaipur Rural (65). In sexual harassment cases, Jaipur West topped with 79, followed by Kota (53), and Sriganganagar (49).

Barmer had the most murder cases at 6, followed by Alwar (4), and Kota (3).

Of 1962 cases registered in 2016, 1347 were of rape, 577 of sexual harassment, and 38 of murder. Total 2264 accused were arrested.

The districts with most rape cases were Udaipur (86), Baran (64), and Bhilwara and Jaipur Rural (58).

Sriganganagar had the highest number of sexual harassment cases at 39, followed by Jaipur West at 30, and Sikar and Alwar at 29 each.

Hanumangarh, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur reported 3 cases of murder each followed by Dholpur, Jalore, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Bhilwara, Sikar and Barmer with 2 cases each.

In 2015, a total of 1825 cases were registered. Of these, 1232 cases were of rape, 539 of sexual harassment, and 54 cases of murder. A total of 2099 accused were arrested in connection with these cases.

The districts with the highest number of rape cases were Jaipur Rural (65), Bhilwara and Udaipur (both with 69), and Dungarpur (56).

Sriganganagar led with most of sexual harassment cases at 37, followed by Ajmer at 36, and Alwar and Jaipur West with 32 cases each.

Bhilwara had the highest number of murder cases at 6, followed by Udaipur at 5, Alwar and Sawai Madhopur at 4.