Docu-drama on tigress Macchli to be screened in Jaipur on February 22

The Jawahar Kala Kendra (JKK) in Jaipur will hold a special screening of a docu-drama based on Ranthambhore’s celebrated tigress ‘Macchli’ on Thursday.

The 60-minute film has been shot by wildlife filmmaker S Nallamuthu over a period of nine years and will be telecast on the National Geographic Channel on February 26 at 8 pm.

The special screening is being organized by the JKK in collaboration with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and We Care.

Macchli died in August 2016.

Rajasthan minister for forest and environment Gajendra Singh will be the chief guest, while principal secretary, state forest and environment department Dr Subodh Agarwal will be the special guest at the screening of the film.

“There are different ways to promote conservation, one is through making films with a certain formula in which you directly say ‘save the tiger’,” said Nallamuthu.

“I feel a bigger impact is felt when people actually see tigers as sentient, mindful beings and bond with them. That is why I don’t say ’save the tiger’ but I show people why you should save tigers by creating a human connect,” he said.

“In this way, people will bond with these extraordinary creatures and see their stories unfold as I have done for the past 10 years.”