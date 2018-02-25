e-jansuvidha kisok launched at Udaipur railway station

MP Arjun Lal Meena launched ‘e-jansuvidha’, which will help passengers locate trains, coaches and public utilities.

The kiosk, launched on Sunday at the Udaipur City railway station, will also give the layout of the station.

Udaipur divisional railway manager Puneet Chawla said that when a passenger comes to the station, he or she may not be aware of the way to the facility or utility. “In such a situation, without asking anyone, he or she can simply use the kiosk to reach the utility or facility by following the map,” he said.

The service, launched under Centre’s Digital India initiative, has four options — get station layout with the location of public utilities (station amenities), train status with coach information, PNR status with coach information and train status and tourist places in the city.

If one has to board a train or wants to know the status, platform number and the exact location of the coach or choose the right gate, the location of foot over-bridge, the kiosk will give all these information. All the passenger has to do is enter the train number.

Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi, Udaipur (Rural) MLA Phool Singh Meena and Udaipur Mayor Chandra Singh Kothari were present during the launch.