Except Hindaun, normalcy returns to other parts of Rajasthan

A day after the state was rocked by protests by Dalit groups, the situation returned to normal in most parts of the state. However, Karauli’s Hindaun saw a massive retaliation by non-Dalits, who were allegedly angered by the Dalit assertion.

The mob burnt the house of former legislator Bharosi Lal Jatav and ransacked the home of Rajkumari Jatav, legislator from Hindaun. The mob had tried to enter the Jatav locality but were stopped and dispersed by the police using tear-gas, batons and by firing in the air. A curfew was imposed in Hindaun following the clash.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code continued to be clamped in some parts of the state and internet services remained suspended in some districts.

On Monday, Dalit protests and their call for Bharat Bandh had led to clashes and violence in several parts of the state. A 27-year old protester was killed in Alwar in police firing. In Jodhpur, a sub-inspector of police suffered a heart attack while managing the situation on Monday. He passed away on Tuesday afternoon while being taken to an Ahmedabad hospital.

Curfew after unrest in Hindaun City of Karauli on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police also arrested over 1,000 persons on charges of rioting, vandalism, breach of peace and other charges over the past two days. “Some have been taken into preventive custody while others have been arrested in various cases. The arrests are still going on,” said NRK Reddy, additional director general of police, law and order.

In Ajmer, 17 persons, including former minister Rajkumar Jaipal and former city mayor Kamal Bakolia, were arrested under Section 151 of CrPC for allegedly instigating violence during bandh on Monday. In Barmer, police lodged five separate cases and booked more than five hundred people, including Dalit leaders, for causing damage to private and public property, disturbing law and order, blocking the national highway and other charges.

The ADG added that 23 paramilitary companies had been deployed across the state to ensure peace. “Three companies of Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed in Bharatpur, three in Jalore, two in Sawai Madhopur, two in Barmer, and the remaining in Bikaner, Sikar, Karauli, Ajmer, Nagaur, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Bhilwara,” said Reddy.

Apart from this two Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies and seven Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) companies were deployed in Alwar.

The agitation by Dalit groups has been triggered by the Supreme Court’s March 20 interpretation of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

The Supreme Court on March 20 had banned automatic arrests and registration of criminal cases under the SC/ST Act, a legislation meant to protect the historically discriminated communities from abuse and discrimination.

On Monday, Bharat Bandh hit businesses across Rajasthan. An estimate by a traders organisation said it cost the industry Rs 2,500 crore.