Father of Alwar youth killed in firing alleges police harassment, threatens to commit suicide

Jalla Ram, the father of the youth killed in police firing in Alwar’s Khairthal on April 2, has alleged harassment by the police and threatened to commit suicide, along with his wife.

“The police are harassing my family and arresting innocent people from the community for the protests. My wife and I will commit suicide before the 12th day of my son’s death if the police atrocities do not stop,” said Ram.

Ram’s son Pavan Kumar Jatav (27) was killed in police firing when Dalit agitation and their call for Bharat Bandh to protest against the alleged dilution of SC/ST Act turned violent in Khairthal.

In a meeting organised by several communities in Alwar on Friday, Ram said that the police stopped his relatives from visiting his house on the occasion of Tiye Ki Baithak – a funeral event observed three days after the death of a person.

“A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside my house in Jadoli village. They have not arrested the policeman who shot my son and they are not letting us mourn in peace,” said Ram. He added that the real homage to his son will be paid only when the police stopped arresting innocent people.

In addition, the district administration had assured him Rs 5 lakh compensation, recommendation for a government job to his daughter-in-law and that the innocent people shall not be arrested. “Nothing has been done in this regard and that is why I have decided to commit suicide with my wife before April 14,” said Ram.

When his son died, Ram did not accept the body on the first day. It was after negotiations and assurances from the district collector and superintendent of police (SP) that the family agreed to take the body and perform the last rites.

Asked about Ram’s decision to commit suicide, Alwar SP Rahul Prakash said that he had no information about it. “If he has any problem he can come and give us a complaint,” said Prakash.

Maulana Hanif, one of the participants in the meeting, said that Ram’s only concern was justice for his son and an end to arrests of innocent people for vandalism and rioting that took place during the Dalit agitation.

It was also decided in the meeting that all communities will take part in the programme on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar on April 14. A homage meeting of Pavan Kumar Jatav shall also be organised every year.