Governor issues 12-point guidelines to varsities

Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh on Wednesday issued 12-point detailed guidelines to the vice chancellors of universities in the state “to achieve excellence in higher education”.

Through the guidelines, Singh emphasised on inculcating a culture of “systematic lifestyle” among students besides preserving the teaching culture in the state. The 12-point guidelines include quality in research works, review of courses, biometric attendance, plastic-free green and clean premises and arrangement of clean drinking water among others.

The circular also orders for organising a function on 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and a study report on effect of smart village initiative.

Singh said that regular meetings of course review committees should be organised in the universities. The courses should be inspiring towards interest in learning. He also stressed on organising doubt session regularly for the students so that they can clear their doubts.

He directed the vice chancellors to intensively review the biometric attendance of teaching and non-teaching personnel. “Strict disciplinary action should be taken against those personnel who do not mark their biometric attendance,” he said. He also stressed on strengthening the system of informing parents through letter, email, SMS and website to ensure attendance of students.

While focusing on keeping the varsity campuses clean and green, he stressed on the need for intensive plantation in the varsities and affiliated colleges during monsoon. He ordered to ban single use plastic with immediate effect in university premises under ‘Beat Plastic Pollution’ theme on world environment day.

Emphasising on water conservation, he asked to develop water harvesting system in all buildings and premises of universities. He also directed to install water purifier, RO and water cooler for clean drinking water and their proper maintenance. He also directed to set up solar/wind energy system to fulfil the electricity needs.

Singh asked to take strictest action against those residing in hostels in unauthorised manner. He drew the attention of vice chancellors towards following nutrition of food in mess, ensure quality as per standards and abide by the highest standards of hygiene.

He directed to appoint woman warden in woman hostels and make all arrangements for the security and scare free atmosphere. He said vice chancellors should conduct sudden inspections in hostels and inspire students to lead a systematic lifestyle. He has asked vice chancellors to follow the academic and holiday calendar issued by the Raj Bhawan.

Singh has also made a foolproof system for implementation and monitoring of the 12-point guidelines. He has directed the vice chancellors to conduct sudden inspection by forming committee to ensure implementation of the schemes. Report of all points should be sent to Raj Bhawan by 30th of every month, the guidelines mentioned.