Govt approves 1% quota to Gujjars, 4 other communities under MBC

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday approved one per cent reservation to five communities, including Gujjars, under the most backward classes (MBC) category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs in the state.

With this members of the five castes — Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Gujjar, Raika/Rebari and Gadaria— are eligible for recruitments held between December 2016 and December 2017, as per an order issued by the department of personnel (DoP). The state cabinet approved the proposal through circulation.

The DoP order states that on recommendations of a report by Rajasthan state other backward commission, the Rajasthan Special Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and Appointment and Posts in Services under the State) Act 2017 was brought into force in December 2017. “It was authentically believed that the five castes should be given reservation,” the order read.

“All the departments are specifically directed to provide 1% reservation in recruitments pending till December 9, 2016, completed or in process after December 12, 2017 under MBC. For the same, the respective department should get the post created by the finance department, to ensure that it does not adversely affect the applicants of general category,” the DoP order said.

Following the issuance of the order, the Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti called off its proposed protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Jaipur visit on July 7.

“We will not hold protest at the PM rally. They government has also assured that necessary guidelines will be issued over two of our demands related to Rohini Committee and recruitment of nursing and accounting after PM’s visit,” Samiti spokesperson Himmat Singh said.

On Monday, the state government had issued orders clarifying that the said five castes under MBC are also entitled to the 21% quota under the OBC category for admission to educational institutions and recruitment in government jobs.

The candidates (of these five MBC castes) if not selected on the basis of merit in the general category will be considered first under the OBC (21 per cent) and then under the MBC (1 per cent) in admissions and recruitments, according to the earlier order issued by the state government.