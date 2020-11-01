Gujjar body, Rajasthan cabinet sub-panel agree on 14 points, stir called off

jaipur

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 11:35 IST

The Gujjar Reservation Committee and the Rajasthan government’s cabinet sub-committee agreed on 14 points following talks on Saturday.

“We had a very positive discussion and we are satisfied with the 14 points that we have agreed on. There is no need for agitation and we hope the government will meet its promises,” Himmat Singh Gujjar, leader of Gujjar faction said, whose delegation met Rajasthan Minister Raghu Sharma on Saturday.

One of the important agreements is that Rs 5 lakh assistance will be given to the families of three deceased during Gujjar agitation, Kailash Gujjar, Man Singh Gujjar and Badri Gujjar and municipal jobs to one member each of their families. On October 18, Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla had given an ultimatum to the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan to accept their demands, including reservation in jobs and education as a ‘most backward class’ (MBC), or face large-scale agitation beginning November 1.

Bainsla had made this announcement at a Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur which was called to decide the future course of action if their demands are not met.

The agitation over reservation for the community was from November 1. Ahead of the agitation, mobile internet services were suspended in Karauli, Bharatpur, Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur. Additional police forces were also put on alert to deal with any law and order situation. Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla had said, “From November 1, the movement will start in Pilupura because the government is not accepting our demands for the past two years.” He said the community was left with no option as the state government ignored their demands. He added that the Rajasthan government should get the Gujjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward.