I will talk to people and declare my next move, says Manvendra Singh

Though Manvendra Singh quit the BJP, former external affairs minister Jaswant Singh’s son did not announce where he was politically headed to. This left the crowd present at Swabhimaan rally at Pachpadra speculate about the Sheo MLA’s next political move. Manvendra spoke to HT on his plan. The excerpts:

Why did you quit the BJP?

Over the past four years, I was feeling uncomfortable with the BJP. I have many times shared my pain with the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national president Amit Shah. Modi advised me to be patient. But when decision-maker failed to take any decision, I ran out of patience on Saturday.

As I said from the dais, my people will take my decision and, you see, they wanted me to quit the BJP.

What is your next move?

I am going to take out a yatra to thank people for their support. During the yatra, I will talk to people and take a decision on that basis.

Are you joining the Congress?

No. I have already said that my people will take my decision. I will talk to the people and then decide.

Have the Congress leaders approached you?

No. I did not speak to the Congress and even the Congress did not speak to me. First, I will ask my people and then decide.

Which election you will contest?

Lok Sabha. Even earlier I was not interested in assembly elections, but I had to contest. This time I will contest Lok Sabha polls.

From where you will contest election?

Obviously from my home Barmer-Jaisalmer Lok Sabha constituency.

What is your feeling about Saturday’s event?

I am overwhelmed. I am humbled to see that people who have supported us in 2014 are still with us.

Will you think again if the BJP approaches you?

No. I am not a deal maker.

How do you describe four years of Raje raj in Rajasthan?

Sad.

