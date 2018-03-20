In poll year, Rajasthan to issue notification for 1.08 lakh govt jobs

The Rajasthan cabinet Tuesday decided to release notification for 1.08 lakh government jobs in various departments by next month, state parliamentary affairs minister Rajendra Rathore said.

Briefing the deliberations of the state cabinet, Rathore said the notification of 108 types of 1.08 lakh jobs will be released by April end and recruitment process will be completed by July in a phased manner.

He said the cabinet gave its nod for setting up a transgender welfare board and the board will be headed by the minister of Social Justice and Empowerment department along with 15 government and six non-government officials. At district level, collectors will head a committee, he added.

He said the board will frame policies for the third gender to ensure equality.The parliamentary affairs minister informed that the cabinet approved five per cent reservation to ex-army personnel in Group-A and B of government services apart from age limit relaxation.

Rathore said there are 18 air strips in the state and one more was being constructed at a cost of Rs 169 crore in Jhalawar.

“The cabinet decided to name the Jhalawar air strip as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay air strip,” he said.

The state government will also provide two lakh power connections to farmers by August 1,he said.

In another decision, the state cabinet gave nod for allotment of land for the upcoming National Institute of Design (NID) in Bagru, near Jaipur.

Rathore said an amendment in Biomass Policy,2010 was approved by the cabinet. The two-year mandatory time limit to set-up unit after investment proposal has been relaxed by a year. Also, the limit can be extended on case to case basis, he added.