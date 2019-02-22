It’s endless wait for monetary dole for two families who lost their sons in Kashmir last year

Bharatpur/ Kota: As financial support pour in from across the country for the families of CRPF jawans killed in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, for the families Balvir Singh and Mukut Bihari Meena, two soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty in Kashmir last year, the wait for their promised monetary relief has proved endless, according to their relatives.

The government had promised Rs 25 lakh each as compensation to both the families and had also announced that a government school in their respective villages would be named after the soldiers, but even after several months, the promises remain unfulfilled. Singh and Meena hails from Bharatpur and Jhalawar respectively.

Singh is survived by his wife Guddi Devi and two sons, Gaurav,11 and Mohit 7. His borther Mukesh is also in the army.

Singh’s father, Devkaran Singh said the family is yet to receive the promised Rs 25 lakh. Singh who joined the in 2003, was attached the Rajput Regiment when he was killed while fighting terrorists in February last year, he said.

“The government should fulfill its promises,” said Devi adding that her two sons will also join the army when they grow up. Even the promised naming of a local school has not happened yet, said Balram, Singh’s third brother and a farmer.

According to them, the family is yet to receive the agriculture electricity connection which they applied for three months ago.There is also no road connectivity to the house located in Anjaari village.

Virendra Singh Thenua , district soldier welfare office, Bharatpur, said order has been issued to release pension to Singh’s wife and the family will start getting it soon. “ Regarding the Rs 25 lakh compensation and naming a government school, we have written to the government,” he said

The family of Meena, the second soldier who was killed in Kashmir, however, got the promised amount from the Central government. “We got Rs 42 lakh from the Central government but is yet to get Rs 25 lakh promised by the state government,” said his Surendra Meena, the soldier’s cousin. He also added that Meena’s father was promised branded medicines by the government.

Sidhartha Sihag, Jhalawar district collector, however, claimed the money promised by the state government was credited into the bank account of Meena’s wife .

“The district soldier welfare officer told me Rs 25 lakh had been credited into the account of Meena’s wife. But the family says they haven’t got the money. We will resolve the issue soon,” he said.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 09:03 IST