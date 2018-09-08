Jaipur woman accuses husband of rape, forcible conversion

A 24-year-old Jaipur woman has filed a case of sexual assault and forcible conversion to Islam by her husband whom she met through Facebook two years ago.

Malviya Nagar police station registered of a case of gang rape, wrongful restraint and extortion against the husband and his brother. “The woman’s medical examination will be done on Saturday when we will record her statement also,” said station house officer Jaimal Singh.

In her complaint, the woman said she became friends with a man called Ishant on Facebook in 2016. Soon they got into a relationship. “When I found out that his real name was something else and that he was a Muslim, I tried to break up with him but he threatened to circulate videos of our intimate moments on social media to defame me,” said the woman.

The woman said she married him under duress. “I was forced to convert to Islam on January 23, 2017,” she said adding she was forced to sleep with the man’s friends also.

She said the man would often threaten to kill her and her mother if she tried to break out of the relationship. Her father is no more. She gave birth to a child in February this year. “After my child was born, he began threatening that he would convert my younger sister, too, and get her married to his cousins. I didn’t have the courage to go to police earlier but after the threats for my sister, I decided to leave,” she said.

The woman ran away in August and went to her maternal grandparents’ house. “When I went to police, they didn’t register a case saying that such cases were handled by courts,” she said. However, Singh denied this, saying that she didn’t tell them about forced conversion. “She only said that her husband tortured her and we thought it was a family affair so didn’t rush with registering a case,” said the SHO.

Later, the woman approached a local court, which directed the police to lodge a case on her complaint. The FIR under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 420 (cheating), 383 (extortion), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 376(D) (gang rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and 295 (conversion) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on Wednesday evening.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 01:03 IST