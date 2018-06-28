Kota policeman caught on camera thrashing youths

A Kota policeman was caught on camera beating three youngsters during interrogation.

A video of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shaukat Ali of Badgaon Police post, under Kunhandi Police Station, went viral in which he is seen beating the three youngsters from Nayakhera village with his service belt.

He was interrogating the three in relation to the alleged abduction of a minor girl.

In the video, Shaukat Ali is seen asking for the whereabouts of Naresh Meghwal, who is an accused in the abduction case.

The ASI shows no mercy while bashing up the three youngsters named Rohit, Anil and Chotilal. All the three are between 20 to 22 years of age.

When asked about the video, Shaukat Ali said that Naresh Meghwal of Nayakhera village had abducted a 15-year-old girl on May 18. The police had summoned three of his friends — Rohit, Anil and Chotilal — for interrogation. A case of abduction has been lodged against Naresh under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Shaukat Ali admitted that he had beaten the three during interrogation but maintained that the beating was not as severe as shown on social media.

When questioned about the incident, circle inspector, Kunhadi police station, Munindra Singh said that the matter will be probed and it will be seen whether the video is genuine or doctored.