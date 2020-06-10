e-paper
Locals in Rajasthan's Ajmer clang utensils to keep locusts at bay

Locals in Rajasthan’s Ajmer clang utensils to keep locusts at bay

Earlier on Sunday, the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan Government had said that locust attacks were controlled in 11,6091 hectares at 383 places after surveying 14,80858 hectares.

jaipur Updated: Jun 10, 2020 07:43 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ajmer
Children and women were seen clanging utensils on their roof.(PTI Photo)
         

The locals in Rajasthan’s Ajmer were seen clanging utensils on Tuesday in an attempt to drive away the locusts.

Earlier on Sunday, the Agriculture Department of Rajasthan Government had said that locust attacks were controlled in 11,6091 hectares at 383 places after surveying 14,80858 hectares.

In a report, the department had said that the first locusts attack was witnessed in Jaisalmer and Sriganganagar districts on April 11 and the latest attack was witnessed in the Alwar district on May 30.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper. They are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

