Lone tiger at Kota’s Mukundra Reserve to get companion from Ranthambore

The lone tiger of the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) of Kota will get its family soon as the state wildlife department has started process to relocate two tigresses from Ranthambhore Tiger Reserve (RTR). One of them, RT-106, has been tranquillised and was taken to MHTR late on Tuesday night.

Chief wildlife warden, Rajasthan, GV Reddy, told HT that the RT-106 is being transported via road from Ranthambhore to Kota. “It will be released into MHTR as soon as it reaches there,” he said.

The wildlife department’s move comes after a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the relocation of tigers from Ranthambhore to Mukundra of Kota was dismissed by the Rajasthan high court recently.

GV Reddy, chief conservator of forests, Kota, said: “After the dismissal of the PIL by the high court, we got approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the government of India, following which I issued orders to relocate two tigresses from RTR to MHTR”.

“Four tigresses were earmarked on the basis of their lineage and age, of which one has been sent to MHTR. Another tigress would be sent next week,” he said.

YK Sahu, field director, RTR, said tigresses T-102, T-104, T-105 and T-106 were shortlisted. He said tigresses who have been trying to make their own territory or in the verge of straying were selected for relocation. “It is also important that the tigresses are not affected due to relocation,” he said.

Tiger T-91 of RTR was shifted to MHTR in April this year after which his name was changed to MT-1. The tiger is around 4 years old now. A 26-hectare enclosure has been kept for the soft release of tigers at MHTR. Later they will be released into 80-square-km area of MHTR.

MT-1 is the only tiger relocated to MHTR, Kota. Spread around 759 kilometres, the reserve comprises of wildlife sanctuaries and forest areas of Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Chittorgarh.

