e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Man beaten to death in Rajasthan

Man beaten to death in Rajasthan

According to the complaint lodged by Kumawat’s family members, the victim returned to Rampura village bus stand around 2am on Thursday after attending a wedding in Jhunjhunu.

jaipur Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
The deceased has been identified as Dharmesh Kumawat, a resident of Rampura village under Khandela police station.
The deceased has been identified as Dharmesh Kumawat, a resident of Rampura village under Khandela police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
         

A 25-year-old man found dead allegedly after he was beaten up by unidentified people in Sikar district, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmesh Kumawat, a resident of Rampura village under Khandela police station.

According to the complaint lodged by Kumawat’s family members, the victim returned to Rampura village bus stand around 2am on Thursday after attending a wedding in Jhunjhunu.

Later, Kumawat was found injured by the locals and rushed to the nearby hospital, where he died during treatment. “The victim had sustained serious injuries on his head, stomach and legs and some of his nails were also removed. We have detained the four named accused. We are investigating the matter,” said Sanwarmal Nagora, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Nim Ka Thana police circle.

“As per the statements of the locals, the victim was drunk and was trying to barge into the house of the accused, where they started beating Kumawat,” he added. He said things would be clear once the medical report of the victim comes.

Family members of the victim also staged a protest in front of the mortuary, which was called off on Friday after senior police officials promised a fair probe.

tags
top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
IndiGo asks passengers to carry RT-PCR report to fly to Maharashtra
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
First Covid-19 case reported in Wuhan, doesn’t mean virus originated here: China
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
US announces reward of up to USD 5 million for information about 26/11 mastermind
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
Rahul Gandhi seeks opinion from Bengal leaders on alliance with Left against TMC, BJP
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In