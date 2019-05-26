Multiple coaching centres in Jaipur run illegally without fire safety measures

Lack of fire safety management ails several coaching centres across the city. With no emergency exits, fire safety alarms, smoke detectors and fire hydrants, these coaching centres possess no safety solution for the students at the time of fire.

The building structures of these coaching centres vary as some run out of more than two-storeyed buildings; others run in the basement and even single rooms with single exits.

Many of such coaching centres do not have fire NOC as they run illegally, said Jagdish Phulwaria, chief fire officer, Jaipur Municipal Corporation (JMC).

“As per the rule, minimum two exits should be there in a coaching centre that is counted as a commercial complex. Smoke detectors, fire alarms, fire hydrants, extinguishers and sign boards to direct the path in case of emergency are also a must. While giving the fire NOC we make sure that such things are available, but the problem is that many of these coaching centres run illegally either in a basement or even small rooms,” Phulwaria said.

“We have written to deputy commissioners of all administrative zones in the city to identify such coaching centres so that these buildings can be seized.” .

Many coaching centres running out of multi-storeyed buildings do not have two separate staircases for the students to pass at every storey.

“In the four-storeyed building where our institute runs, there are two exits -- one at the ground floor and another at the top floor. We even have a classroom in the basement. If a fire breaks out in the middle storeys of the building, the students will have to run to the top floor to use the staircase to exit,” said KC Meena, head of the Science Point coaching centre near Gopalpura in Jaipur.

“We do not have any fire safety equipment, or fire safety managements such as smoke alarm etc. but we are in the process of getting them,” added Meena.

Nisha Shekhawat, manager at Abhinandan Classes near Gopalpura Bypass, said there is only one exit in the coaching centre and classes run out of basement. “We are newly opened and equipping the centre with safety equipment will take time. We are in the process of getting the equipment though,” said Shekhawat.

Lack of awareness among students prevails at coaching centers where safety measures as well as security and operations teams along with the multiple emergency exits are available.

Bhanu Pratap Singh, vice president (administration) of Allen institute, said though drills are organised quarterly among the people of security and operations, awareness among students is what is needed to be worked upon. “We have smoke detectors, fire alarms, fire hydrants in every classroom. We have multiple exits in coaching centres all over India. Our operations and security teams are equipped to deal with mishaps. The only thing we need to work upon is awareness among the students. We need to train the students about fire behavior i.e. how not to panic and protect themselves by approaching the emergency exits provided on every floor,” said Singh.

Phulwaria said drills at regular intervals will be carried out in coaching centres, schools and colleges so as to make the students and the staff aware of the fire behaviour and protection.

