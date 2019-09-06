Murder of newspaper hawker raises public outrage in Jaipur, dozen injured

jaipur

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 07:15 IST

A newspaper hawker’s murder triggered tension and public outrage in the city on Thursday in which at least dozen people, including policemen, leaders and journalists, got injured.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday morning in Shankar Vikar colony of Khonagoriyan police station. The deceased identified as Mannu Vaishnav (45), who works as hawker in the colony, went to Rafiq Khan’s house one of the resident’s, to collect his payment of Rs 500.

When Vaishnav asked for his payment, Khan allegedly abused Vaishnav after which a verbal scuffle broke out between them. Further, argument turned into physical fight after which Khan lost his control and hacked the hawker to death with an axe in his home.

As soon as the residents of the colony came to know about the incident they informed the Kho Nagoriyan police. But in the meantime some anti-social elements hold Khan captive and started beating him. Within few minutes police reached the spot stopped the crowd who were beating the accused and arrested Rafique.

Along with Khan, four more people who allegedly beat up the accused were detained. Further, a few people instigated the locals and gave the incident a communal turn, following which people of the colony blocked roads, burnt tyres and started demanding acquittal of four people who were detained.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) East Rahul Jain, DCP Jaipur commissioner’s office Kavendra Sagar, along with police officials of three circles, SHOs of six police station reached the spot in order to control the situation. Extra police force, quick response teams were also deployed.

Around 11.30pm former member of legislative from Bagru assembly constituency Kailash Verma along with group of supporters reached police station during which some people started pelting stones at the police station during which gates and windows of police station got broken. During same time, some people attacked the cops inside the police station. In reply to which police also lathi charged during which Verma, six cops and five to seven others got injured. However, the situation was brought under control after few minutes. Verma and other injured were rushed to hospital.

The locals of the colony put up tent infront of police station demanded acquittal of the four detained person and compensation for the family members of the deceased. They also claimed that along with Khan few more people were present there and demanded their arrest.

“Four detained persons have been released. We will put the demands of the family members of infront of the government,” said Jain. He added while controlling situation around dozen people got hurt. He said, “Some people hit the cops and some even tried to punch and slap me. However, nobody amongst us sustained serious injuries as we were wearing helmets. At present, the situation is under control.”

As soon as the information of Verma getting injured spread, member of parliament from Jaipur parliamentary constituency Ram Charan Bohra, Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena, former state Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ashok Parnami ,former cabinet minister Arun Chaturvedi and other leaders of BJP reached Kho Nagoriyan police station and are staging a sit-in dharna.

Chaturvedi said that they will continue to protest until their four demands are met. He said, “The four major demands are suspension of the station house officer of Kho Nagoriyan police station Virendra Singh, government job for one of the family members of deceased and Rs 10 lkh compensation, arrest of the main accused and registration of case against cops who beat photo journalist and common man.”

When Chaturvedi was asked that the main accucsed Khan has been arrested he said that Khan is not main accused. Others were also present there.

