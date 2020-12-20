e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / NDA’s Rajasthan ally plans march to Delhi in support of farmers

NDA’s Rajasthan ally plans march to Delhi in support of farmers

“Immediately after completing local panchayat elections on December 12 we launched a march for Shahjahanpur and had given an ultimatum to the Centre. Today, the deadline has ended after which my party has decided that we will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in which two lakhs farmers will participate,” Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal said.

jaipur Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 06:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Beniwal said that the party will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in support of farmers.
Beniwal said that the party will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in support of farmers.(PTI Photo)
         

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party’s Hanuman Beniwal, an ally of the NDA from Rajasthan, on Saturday resigned from three parliamentary committees in support of farmers’ agitation. He said that the party will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in support of farmers.

“Immediately after completing local panchayat elections on December 12 we launched a march for Shahjahanpur and had given an ultimatum to the Centre. Today, the deadline has ended after which my party has decided that we will launch a march towards Delhi on December 26 in which two lakhs farmers will participate,” Beniwal said.

A BJP spokesperson said that the RLP is supporting the protesting farmers to gain political mileage. “The RLP had initially supported the farm laws and now taking a U-turn to gain political mileage,” he said.

tags
top news
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
Livestock infra could provide -70°C storage for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine
‘Special’ langar menu, ardaas, paath on martyrdom day at Singhu border
‘Special’ langar menu, ardaas, paath on martyrdom day at Singhu border
Import, sale of SD Biosensor Rapid Antigen Kit banned for a week
Import, sale of SD Biosensor Rapid Antigen Kit banned for a week
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Sonia’s letter to Uddhav result of lack of communication within Cong: NCP
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Take legal recourse, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak tells BJP on MCD funds
Take legal recourse, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak tells BJP on MCD funds
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
US issues guidelines on Covid-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
Covid update: 12 nations ask India for vaccine; new virus variant in UK
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In