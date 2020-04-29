Over 23,000 labourers sent to different states, 4,500 return to Rajasthan in 2 days

jaipur

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 23:27 IST

Over 23,000 labourers have been sent to various states in last two-days, while over 4,500 returned to Rajasthan.

A senior official closely working with the development on the condition of anonymity said that majority of the labourers are sent to Madhya Pradesh, followed by Punjab. “It is learnt that Uttar Pradesh and Harayana, too, have agreed to accept their labourers – their movement will start in next two days,” he said.

Till Wednesday afternoon, a total of 23,019 labourer are sent to various state and 4,874 of Rajasthan have been brought. From Gujarat, 4,082 labourers staying at the relief camp come to Rajasthan and 636 has been sent.

Around 9195 labourers in 190 buses have been sent to Madhya Pradesh and 7,000 are being sent in 130 buses. The state has brought 400 labourers from MP and 1,850 are in process. Similarly, in 60 buses 3,000 migrant labourers have been sent to Punjab.

“The state government is making arrangements to send students studying at coaching institutes in Kota. Till date, 22,616 students have been sent in 806 buses. Today, 162 students in seven buses sent to Karnataka, 1,500 to Maharashtra in 70 buses, 3,000 to west Bengal in 125 buses are being sent,” he said.

The pilgrims stuck in Ajmer are also being sent – 27 to Gujarat, 46 to Maharashtra, 51 to UP, 17 to MP have been sent. Arrangements to send another 250 are being made. The correspondence for acceptance is being made with Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka government. Around 4000 pilgrims are left in Ajmer, he said.

He informed that 17 buses carrying 222 migrants have left Assam for Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. These buses had gone to drop students from Kota.

The official said over 6 lakh labourers/migrants have registered through call center, portal etc, either to return Rajasthan or move to respective hometown from here. A total of 4,39,440 wants to return Rajasthan from other state, and 1,67,576 are for other state.