Rajasthan-based company develops robots to screen people amid Covid-19

Rajasthan-based company develops robots to screen people amid Covid-19

The robot which is 95 per cent made in India is the first in the world to be based on spine technology.

jaipur Updated: May 16, 2020 12:20 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Rajasthan has over 4,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 125 deaths.
A Jaipur-based company has developed robots to help health workers in conducting a thermal screening of the people amid Covid-19 crisis. These robots can also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not.

“Our product is 95 per cent made in India. It is the world’s first robot that is based on spine technology which helps robot balance anything it handles. The robot doesn’t follow any line or magnetic path, it self-navigates,” Bhuvanesh Mishra, Managing Director of Club First, Rajasthan told ANI.

“The robot can do thermal screening, it can also identify if a person is wearing a mask or not,” Mishra added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 4,534 Covid-19 cases with 125 deaths while the country has reported 81,970 cases with 2,649 deaths.

