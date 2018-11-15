Rajasthan assembly elections: 119 candidates file nomination on Day 3

Total 152 candidates have filed nominations from Monday till date.

According to the state election department website, 152 candidates from various political parties and as independent have filed 192 nominations since Monday including 119 candidates filing 145 sets of nominations on Wednesday.

Today nine candidates of BJP filed their nominations including Jhabar Singh Kharra from Srimadhopur assembly constituency, Nirmal Kumawat from Phulera, Narayan Singh Dewal from Raiwara, Khermraj Garasiya from Bagidora, Madan Dilawar from Ramganjmandi, Hemant from Pratapgarh, Pushpendra Singh from Bali, Arjun Lal from Bilara and Poonam Kanwar from Kolayat.

Similarly, eight candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) filed their nominations including Pooranmal Saini from Khetri assembly constituency, Atar Singh Pagaria from Weir, Lakhan Singh from Karauli, Chunni Lal from Kapasan, Pratap Singh from Deeg-kumher, Vijay Kumar from Mahuwa, Phaili Ram from Sikrai and Chaman Pal Singh from Badi Sadri.

Four candidates from CPM including Pawan Duggal from Anupgarh assembly constituency, while two from CPI and two from CPI (ML)(L) have filed their nominations.

Similarly, 11 candidates of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have filed their papers including Rampal Jat from Tonk.

In last three days, nominations have been filed from 91 assembly constituencies out of 200 assembly constituencies.

Chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said that as per the notification, the last date of filing nomination will be on November 19. Nominations cannot be filed on November 18 being Sunday. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 20 and candidates can withdraw their names up to November 22. The polling in Rajasthan is on December 7 and counting in the state is on December 11.

In Bikaner, BJP candidate and daughter-in-law of senior BJP leader and seven-time legislator Devi Singh Bhati, Poonam Kanwar filed her nomination from Kolayat assembly constituency. Kanwar (47), wife of late Mahendra Singh Bhati (former MP), and her sister-in-law Priyanka Kanwar (43) filed four sets of nomination papers before the returning officer in Kolayat. Priyanka filed the papers as dummy candidate.

This is the first time when both women in their veils are out in election battlefield to continue the political legacy of Bhati family.

“Our veils are part of our customs, but serving peoples is our family tradition. I am bold enough to fight for the public of Kolayat,” said Poonam. “I have participated in many election campaigns for my husband and father-in-law in the past and I am very well aware of the political tactics,” she added.

In Jaipur, two independent candidates Puran Meena (42) and Yogesh Kumar Sharma (68) filed nominations from Hawa Mahal and Adarsh Nagar constituencies respectively.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 13:15 IST