Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan govt warns of fines for not wearing masks in public amid Covid-19 lockdown

Rajasthan govt warns of fines for not wearing masks in public amid Covid-19 lockdown

The government notification said that a shopkeeper will also be fined if he is found selling an item to a person not wearing face mask or face cover.

jaipur Updated: May 03, 2020 07:11 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
People wear masks as they buy vegetables at a market amid Covid-19 lockdown.
Rajasthan Government on Saturday authorised all Executive Magistrates within their respective jurisdiction to impose fine of Rs 200 if any person is found without wearing a face mask or face covered in public or work place.

In a notification issued on May 2, Rajasthan Government stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 of the Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, the State Government authorizes all Executive Magistrates, within their respective jurisdiction, to compound the offences committed under section 4 of the said Ordinance, by violating the order or regulation prohibiting the actions specified in column 2 (in the notification) of the schedule given below for the amount specified against each of them in column 3 of the said schedule.”

The government notification said that a shopkeeper will also be fined if he is found selling an item to a person not wearing face mask or face cover.

Fine of Rs 200 will be imposed if any person sitting in public place/spitting peek after chewing any paan, tobacco, gutka or other non-tobacco item, while a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed if any person is found consuming liquor in public place.

Any person found consuming paan, gutka or tobacco in a public place will be penalised with Rs 200. Fine of Rs 500 will be imposed if a shopkeeper is found selling liquor, paan, gutka or tobacco and not ensuring social distancing or permitting more than five persons in the shop/counter.

Any person not maintaining social distancing (minimum six feet from the other person) in public place will be penalised with Rs 100 and organising any marriage related function or gathering without prior information will invite a fine of Rs 5000.

