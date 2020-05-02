During coronavirus lockdown 3.0, people can’t step out for 12 hours

india

The government has extended the current nationwide lockdown due to end on May 3 by another two weeks and issued a new set of guidelines for the “well being and safety” of people in the red, orange and green zones.

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has said several activities, including travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road, schools, colleges and other educational and training or coaching institutions, hospitality services other than those used for housing health, police and government officials won’t be permitted “irrespective of zone”.

However, it said rail and road movement will be allowed for “select purposes”, and for purposes as permitted by it. An official clarified planes or trains could be allowed for carrying medical officers or an air ambulance or if troops have to be ferried etc.

“The new guidelines also prescribe certain measures for well being and safety of persons. Hence, movement of individuals, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am,” it also said.

The MHA has directed local authorities to issue orders under appropriate provisions of law—such as prohibitory orders [curfew] under Section 144 of CrPC—for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance.

However, senior citizens above 65 years of age, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, in all zones will have to to stay at home. The only exception to this rule is for meeting essential requirements and health purposes.

In containment zones, out-patient departments (OPDs) and medical clinics shall not be permitted to operate. However, these may be permitted to operate in red, orange and green zones.

The decision to extend the lockdown by two more weeks after May 3, when the second phase of these restrictions was scheduled to end, came amid a continuous rise in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases across states, including in major metropolitans, with the nationwide tally crossing 35,000.

The death toll has crossed 1,100.