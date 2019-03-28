Rajasthan police clueless about how 1,666 of its most wanted look like

The Rajasthan police, preparing the list of top 25 hardcore absconding criminals with the help of agencies like special operations group and anti-terror squad to arrest them, do not have pictures of most of the absconding criminals who carry a reward raging between Rs 100 and Rs 50,000.

On the website of Rajasthan Police, list of 1,750 hardcore criminals with rewards on their heads have been uploaded. Of these, photographs of only 84 criminals are available. Not only this, many other irregularities like repetition of pictures, different address of same person are there in the list.

These criminals carry reward worth Rs 1.2 crore in total.

When additional director general of police (ADGP), crime, Bhawan Lal Soni was asked how people or informers would identify the absconding criminals without their pictures, he said the police department has taken up this issue.

“This issue has come under the notice of the department. I have directed officials off all districts to upload fresh pictures of criminals or accused who have been arrested in non-bailable offence,” said Soni.

Of the top 10 criminals having a bounty on their head, the department has only pictures of two. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared on Karan Singh, Madan Mohan Sharma and Sunil Meena, while a reward of Rs 40,000 is declared on Lohde alias Chotu Meena. Similarly, Ajay Kumar alias Madan Lal, Almas Maharaj, Dadu alias Sahmsher Khan, Hanuman Sahay Bagra and Mohammad Usman carry a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

Even the picture of Karan Singh uploaded on website is hazy. Six cases of heinous crime including murder, attempt to murder and dacoity are registered against Singh at Bhusavar police station in Bharatpur district. Similarly, three cases of murder, dacoity, kidnapping, attempt to murder and Arms Act are registered against him. Two separate rewards of Rs 25,000 are declared against him by the director general of police (DGP).

Two separate rewards of Rs 25,000 each are declared on Madanmohan Sharma by the DGP. He is absconding since 2004 and a case of loot, murder, and attempt to murder is registered against him at Gangapur city police station in Sawai Madhopur district.

The third most wanted criminal of state is Sunil Meena, who is wanted in the murder of IRS officer Sriram Meena. The IRS officer was killed in 2013 and a bounty of Rs 50,000 has been declared on Meena by the crime branch of Rajasthan police.

Meanwhile, on the directions of DGP Kapil Garg, a list of 25 hardcore absconding criminals of district level was prepared last week. These 25 criminals were identified as Mokham Singh, Pappu Jat, Dan Singh Rahput from Ajmer; Akheyraj Mogya (Tonk); Mohammad Imran Muzzafar and Raju Meena from Udaipur; Mahendra Kanjar, Jagdish Gayri and Devilal Jat from Chittorgarh district.

Among others are Rajendra Singh Rajput( Bhilwara), Swarooparam Vishnoi(jodhpur West), Shyam Lal Vishnoi (Jodhpur East), Ramwilas Gurjar, Pappu Gurjar and Bhart Gurjar from Dhaulpur and Kala Singh Gurjar.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 16:17 IST