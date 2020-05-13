e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan Police recover wheat being diverted for black marketing

Rajasthan Police recover wheat being diverted for black marketing

The recovery was made by a team of the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Following a tip off, the team recovered the wheat from three trucks and the godown of transporter Dalichand.

jaipur Updated: May 13, 2020 07:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Jaipur
Nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, which was supposed to be distributed free of cost through fair price shops in tribal areas, but was allegedly diverted for black marketing in Udaipur, was recovered by Rajasthan police.
Nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, which was supposed to be distributed free of cost through fair price shops in tribal areas, but was allegedly diverted for black marketing in Udaipur, was recovered by Rajasthan police.(PTI)
         

The Rajasthan Police on Tuesday recovered nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, which was supposed to be distributed free of cost through fair price shops in tribal areas, but was allegedly diverted for black marketing in Udaipur.

The recovery was made by a team of the police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Following a tip off, the team recovered the wheat from three trucks and the godown of transporter Dalichand.

Dalichand and his associates have the contract to transport wheat from Food Corporation of India godowns to ration dealers, Additional Director General SOG Anil Paliwal said.

They in connivance used to divert some sacks of wheat for selling it to flour mills and retail dealers to earn profit, he said.

The SOG team conducted a raid in the Amarpur Jhariyana area and found three trucks with wheat. Sacks of wheat were also recovered from Dalichand’s godown there, he said. Truck drivers were not present at the time of the raid but Dalichand was there. He was arrested and is being interrogated, he said. Paliwal said that 1,035 sacks, with nearly 50 tonnes of wheat, were recovered. In another action, the SOG arrested three persons including a container truck driver in Jaipur while delivering bidi packets worth Rs 1 crore. The container came from Telangana for supplying the cartons of bidi.

tags
top news
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
Detection in one hour, as sensitive as PCR test: Debojyoti Chakraborty
Detection in one hour, as sensitive as PCR test: Debojyoti Chakraborty
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In