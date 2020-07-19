e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Jaipur / Rajasthan records 193 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 28,693

Rajasthan records 193 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 28,693

“193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693,” said State Health Department.

jaipur Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died.
Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
         

A total of 193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 28,693.

“193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693,” said State Health Department.

Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.

tags
top news
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
AIIMS Delhi calls for volunteers for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s trial
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
Navy’s forward posture against PLA aggression in Ladakh muscles out Chinese threat on high seas
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
‘Where’s the ad, chief minister?’ Gautam Gambhir attacks CM over waterlogged Delhi roads
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
LIVE: More than 2,500 Delhi Police personnel infected with Covid, says govt
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
Congress MLA alleges Vasundhara Raje link to arrested horse trading ‘agent’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
After Chamberlain comparison, Rahul attacks BJP over ‘institutionalised lies’
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
‘Indians’ data belongs to...’: Union minister’s message amid Twitter hack row
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

jaipur news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In