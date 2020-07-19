Rajasthan records 193 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 28,693
“193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693,” said State Health Department.jaipur Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:27 IST
A total of 193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the state count of coronavirus cases to 28,693.
“193 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10:30 am today, taking total cases to 28,693,” said State Health Department.
Out of the total cases, 21,266 people have recovered from the illness while 556 have died.
With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total Covid-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Sunday.