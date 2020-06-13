e-paper
Rajasthan registers 12,186 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 275

Among the fresh cases, 39 were reported from Bharatpur while Pali recorded 34 cases, followed by 19 in Jaipur, five in Ajmer, four in Nagaur, three each in Churu, Dungarpur, and Kota, two each in Alwar, Barmer and Tonk, and one in Jhalawar besides a case from other state, Health Department officials said. 

Jun 13, 2020
A total of 9,175 people have been discharged till date and there are now 2,736 active cases in the state, officials said.
Three deaths and 118 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities and positive cases to 275 and 12,186, respectively, officials said. Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one from Bharatpur on Saturday, they said.

Meanwhile, 118 patients tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

A total of 9,175 people have been discharged till date and there are now 2,736 active cases in the state, they said.

