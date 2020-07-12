e-paper
Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
Jaipur / Rajasthan registers nearly 24,000 Covid-19 cases; death toll at 507

Rajasthan registers nearly 24,000 Covid-19 cases; death toll at 507

jaipur Updated: Jul 12, 2020 11:38 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
A total of 17,902 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and there are 5,492 active cases in the state at present.(Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
         

Rajasthan reported four more Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking their number to 507 as 153 new cases of the infection pushed the tally in the state to 23,901.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Alwar, 31 in Jaipur, 25 in Ajmer, 14 in Kota, 13 in Sirohi, eight in Karauli, seven in Barmer, four each in Bundi and Jhunjhunu and two in Banswara. Three patients from other states also tested positive for Covid-19, according to an official report.

A total of 17,902 patients have recovered from the disease so far, and there are 5,492 active cases in the state at present.

