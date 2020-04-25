Rajasthan’s Covid-19 cases rise to 2,059; state gears up for plasma therapy trials

jaipur

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 12:44 IST

Rajasthan’s coronavirus infections count rose to 2,059 on Saturday with 25 new cases being reported. The state had breached the 2,000- mark on Friday.

The border state has so far reported 32 deaths due to Covid-19. Capital city Jaipur, with 18 fatalities, accounts for the maximum virus deaths.

“As many as 25 fresh cases have been reported in six districts of the state. However, the growth rate curve of coronavirus cases in state has flattened,” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said on Saturday, reports news agency PTI.

Of the 25 fresh cases, eight were reported from Ajmer, five each from Jodhpur and Jhalawar, four from Kota, two in Dholpur, and one in Dungarpur, said Singh.

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 related mortality rate is 1.43 which ranks the state at 15th spot at the national level, according to state health minister Raghu Sharma.

The minister said that the state is introducing aggressive testing. “We’re purchasing Cobos 8800 machines, which will increase the daily testing capacity of both Jaipur and Jodhpur to 3,000,” he said.

Till date, 691 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the state, of whom 198 have been discharged from hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state is gearing up to introduce convalescent plasma therapy to critical Covid-19 patients at Jaipur’s SMS hospital and has sought permission from the ICMR to begin trials.

The convalescent plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those infected. The therapy can also be used to immunise those at a high risk of contracting the virus such as health workers, families of patients and other high-risk contracts.

“In absence of any vaccine or antiviral agents to treat coronavirus, plasma therapy could prove beneficial in critical patients and reduce the mortality, said Dr Sunita Bundas, blood bank incharge at the SMS hospital in Jaipur.

She said doctors at the hospital who have recovered from the infection can become donors for COVID-19 patients.

“The process has not yet begun. We are hopeful of getting ICMR approval. Then when we have a needy, critical patient, we will start the therapy.”

Delhi, Karnataka and Kerala have already started plasma therapy trials while Maharashtra is awaiting ICMR’s nod to initiate the process.

(With inputs from PTI)