Rajasthan villager with dead infant waits 5 hours for hospital to discharge wife

A man in Rajasthan’s Alwar district was forced to sit with the body of his dead infant for five hours waiting for the hospital administration to discharge his wife.

Ramji Lal (35), resident of Badaj village under Thanagazi tehsil in Alwar district, had got his pregnant wife Savitri Devi (28) admitted at Pundit Deendayal Upadhyaya government hospital on September 30 .

The hospital staff informed that on October 1 at 1.22am, Devi delivered a female baby weighing 1.84kg. It was a premature baby at less than 34 weeks. The baby was having problem in breathing and was admitted to neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The staff said the baby was put on non-invasive ventilator, but died at 8.15am on October 2 and the body was handed over to her father at around 9.15am. The mother of the baby was to be discharged and the concerned gynaecologist was in operation theatre.

Lal said “I asked the hospital staff to discharge my wife to which I was told the doctor is in operation theatre and will come out with 10-15 minutes and will discharge Savitri.”

“My mother, my brother and I were sitting at the hospital premises with the body waiting for the doctor to discharge my wife, but she was discharged at around 1.30pm,” said Lal.

“We had to wait for around five hours after which we left for our village,” he said.

Hospital medical superintendent Dr Ajay Mathur said “the gynaecologist was busy attending to a serious patient due to which there was a little delay. She immediately went on round and discharged Savitri Devi at around 12.30pm.”

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Archana Sharma said this shows the negligence of the hospital administration.” The health facilities in the state have deteriorated under the present BJP government and common man has to face lot of problems in government hospitals.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 10:01 IST