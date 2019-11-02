Rajasthan viral video mystery: Dragged to death or was it dead already?

jaipur

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:43 IST

A man in Rajasthan’s Udaipur was booked by cops for cruelty with animals after a video of him dragging a dog behind his car went viral on social media but the accused professed his innocence, leaving the cops to wait for the post-mortem report to determine the truth.

Babu Khan was booked under section 429 (mischief by killing animal) and animal cruelty act said city’s additional superintendent of police, Gopal Swaroop Mewara after some locals claimed Khan had tied up the dog to his car and dragged it for fun, leading to its death.

The police were alerted after a video of the incident went viral in the local groups in the social media. The cops said the video was likely made in the Shobagpura area in the city three days ago.

“A police team had recovered the dog’s body and sent it for post-mortem after the video became viral,” said Mewara.

The accused, according to the police, denied the charge and claimed he was trying to dispose of the body of the street dog, he found outside his garage, when someone shot the video.

“The accused said he had tied the dog behind his car to dispose the body into the forest. This is when someone made this video. But some locals said the dog was alive,” said Mewara.

Mewara added that while they were trying to verify the claims made by Khan, he could have easily used some other acceptable method to dispose of the body. The police were waiting for the post-mortem report to throw light on the cause of the dog’s death.

