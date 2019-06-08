Sachin Pilot pulls up panchayati raj, rural development officials on unspent Rajasthan funds

Panchayati raj and rural development minister Sachin Pilot on Friday pulled up the department officials over unspent funds sanctioned in the last budget for development projects.

In a review meeting with the department officials, Pilot directed the district chief executive officers to prepare proposals for development work in their respective districts, especially in rural areas, and send them to the department, so that they could be sanctioned in the 2019-2020 budget.

Special secretary, rural development department, Kailash Chand Meena presented a progress report on various schemes.

Pilot directed the officials to make special efforts for development of Dangs, Magra and Mewat areas, so that basic amenities such as roads, water, health and electricity could be provided there. “There will be no shortage of funds for development of rural areas,” he said.

In view of the water crisis in the state, Pilot asked officials to create an action plan for water conservation and recharge. He said pilot projects should be made for water harvesting under MNREGS.

He asked officials to ensure that there is water, shade, medical kits and a woman employee to take care of small children of female MNREGS workers. He said work under MNREGS should be increased and workers should be paid on time.He said he would review progress on this front in 60 days.

