Salary of Rajasthan ministers, MLAS hiked

jaipur

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:32 IST

The salary and allowances of ministers and legislators in Rajasthan was increased manifold on Monday, the last day of the budget session of assembly.

The Rajasthan Assembly passed the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly (Officers and Members Emoluments and Pension) (Amendment) Bill, 2019, with a voice vote.

The increased salary and allowances of ministers will cost the exchequer Rs 2.10 crore every year, and that of legislative officers and members, Rs 29.36 crore per annum, according to the financial memorandums of the two bills.

The salary of ministers and legislators was last increased in April 2017.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, the existing salary and sumptuary and other allowances payable to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State, Deputy Ministers and Parliamentary Secretaries appeared to be inadequate.

“Under these circumstances, it has been considered expedient to increase the salary and sumptuary and other allowances payable to them by making necessary amendments in the Rajasthan Ministers’ Salaries Act, 1956,” the statement by Ashok Gehlot, minister in-charge, added.

According to these amendments, the salaries of chief minister, deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, ministers of state and deputy ministers has been increased by Rs 20,000. The salary of MLAS has been increased by Rs 15,000. Pension of former legislators has been increased by Rs 10,000.

The bill has introduced a new facility for spouses of former members. The spouse of a deceased former member shall be provided one hundred travelling passes per annum which would entitle her/him to travel by the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation service on whichever route it operates in such class of accommodation and subject to such conditions as may be prescribed by the rules made in this behalf.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 13:32 IST