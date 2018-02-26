Sand mining in Jodhpur: NGT appoints court commissioners

The National Green Tribunal today appointed court commissioners to verify allegations made in a plea regarding illegal sand mining in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim appointed advocates Gaurav Bansal and Rahul Khurana as court commissioners in the case and directed them to submit the inspection report by March 30.

“The report shall state the extent of illegal mining, if any, and it should also ascertain whether the area is supplied electricity for domestic purposes only or commercial use,” the bench said.

The tribunal directed the District Magistrate of Jodhpur and the police commissioner to provide assistance to the court commissioners during the visit to village Mandore in Jodhpur district.

It fixed Rs 25,000 as remuneration to the advocates which would be paid by the state government. The matter is listed for next hearing on April 6.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by local resident Ram Ji Vyas, alleging illegal mining going in Beri Ganga Forest Block at Khasra No. 1405, 1259, 1262, 1294, 1298 and 1307 of village Mandore in Jodhpur.

The plea had alleged that large scale mining was being carried out with the help of mechanical excavators in connivance with the authorities without obtaining requisite permission.

The Rajasthan government had however refuted the allegation and said there was no illegal mining and the authorities were taking requisite action to stop such activity.