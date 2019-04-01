Seven Jaipur jail inmates booked for beating prison officials

A first information report (FIR) was registered against seven inmates of the Jaipur Central Jail for allegedly beating the jail employees, when they had gone for a sudden inspection in cell number 10 of the high security ward.

According to the complaint filed by the jail administration at Lal Kothi police station, deputy superintendent Sunil Kumar Sharma, deputy jailors Kailash Sharma, Wilson Sharma, Shriram Meena and officiating head warden Kamlesh Sharma, along with other staff members, had gone for a sudden inspection in cell number 10 of the high security ward around 1.20pm on Saturday when the inmates started abusing them. A few inmates also started striking their head with grills of the cell and attacked themselves with small stones, claimed police, adding that three inmates — Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Akib and Abdul Majid — sustained some minor injuries. They were taken to the dispensary inside jail.

Around 1.40pm, the three injured were being taken back to their cells, when four accused of Jaipur bomb blast — Sahabaz, Sarvar, Mohammad Saif and Saif-Ur-Rahman — who were returning to the jail from a court hearing, saw the three injured inmates.

The bomb blast accused, who were being escorted by deputy jailor Raj Mahendra and warden Mukesh Badhala, started abusing and threatening the jail staff, the police claimed, adding that they also attacked deputy jailors Raj Mahendra and Kailash Sharma and warden Mukesh Badhala.

The jail staff had to use mild force to control the situation.

Later, all the injured were taken to the jail dispensary for first-aid.

HT has a copy of the complaint filed by the jail administration.

Later, around 10pm, an FIR was lodged against seven accused — Salman, Akib, Majid, Shahbaz, Sarvar, Saif and Rahman. They were booked under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and section 353 (use of criminal force on public servant in execution of his duties) of the IPC.

Director general (DG) of prisons department NRK Reddy said that nobody sustained serious injuries. “In high security ward we keep on doing search operations in two-three days. During this search, some inmates protested and attacked the jail staff. To control the situation, the jail staff had to use mild force to control the situation.”

Curiously, the accused in Jaipur bomb blast had on Saturday written a letter to the special judge of Jaipur metropolitan court and requested to register an FIR against deputy jailor Kamlesh Sharma and guard Ramesh Chand Meena, alleging that they were giving them life threats.

HT has a copy of the letter.

According to the letter, the accused in Jaipur bomb blast, along with other Jaipur jail inmates, had submitted an application in court on March 29 urging to install a compliant box in high security ward as per the guidelines of Rajasthan Jail manual.

When deputy jailor Sharma came to know about the application, he went to the complainants’ cell in the evening and threatened them (inmates) of dire consequences and said ‘Here (in jail) the law is ours and whoever has raised voice has faced consequences’, the letter stated. Further, late night guard, Meena, also allegedly threatened the inmates saying that by moving an application for complaint box they had put thieves lives in danger. Inspector general of prisons department Rupinder Singh said that senior officials will examine the complaints filed by the jail inmates.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:05 IST