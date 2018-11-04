Three Sariska staffers suspended in tigress poaching case

After the arrest of two accused in the poaching of Tigress ST-5, the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) administration has started action against the negligent employees.

The park administration has suspended three employees, identified as assistant forester and Prithvipura Naqa in-charge Matadeen Sharma, Sukola beat in-charge Janak Raj and the then beat in-charge and member of the team monitoring ST5, Ramji Lal Gurjar.

The three employees have been found negligent in a primary inquiry that was conducted by the assistant conservator, forest, Akbarpur forest range. Deputy conservator of forest, STR, Hemant Singh suspended the accused employees on the basis of the inquiry report. The accused were asked to report at the Sariska headquarters.

All the suspended forest employees are of Akbarpur forest range, where Tigress ST5 was allegedly shot dead by five poachers in February this year.

Chief conservator of forest, STR, Govind Sagar Bhardwaj told HT, “This is the first time when employees working on lower posts have been suspended. No one dare to take action against them. Even in 2004-2005 when tigers were killed by poachers, lower cadre employees were spared and higher level officers were given punishment.”

He added, “No one will be spared in this case. Five accused have been identified. Sarfuddin Meo has been sent to jail after investigation.”

Meawhile, Meo, one of the two arrested accused in the ST5 poaching case, was sent to judicial custody by a local court on Saturday. He was given one-day forest custody on Friday in another case of sambhar poaching.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 15:43 IST