Tiger ST-16 in Sariska Reserve died of heat stroke: Forest department

The forest department on Sunday cremated tiger ST-16 after the post-mortem, said a senior official of the department.

The tiger had died in the Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) on Saturday . “The tiger died of heat stroke and possibly was suffering from cancer or septicemia, which might have contributed to the animal not being able to fight the condition of heat,” said Arindam Tomar, additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife). Pathological examination will be done to confirm the findings, Tomar said, adding that the sample will be sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute and Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad.

He said a report of the incident will be submitted to the government in two days.

On reports that the tiger died of overdose of tranquilliser, Tomar said the tiger had recovered from it and walked for 2kms.

Tiger ST-16 died following an injury in its right leg, hours after it was administered a tranquilliser by a team of doctors treating it. The seven-year-old tiger was relocated to the STR in April this year from Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, where it was known as T-75.

Union forest minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted on the tiger’s death. “Taken serious note of the death of the tiger in Sariska forest. I have called for a detailed report,” he tweeted.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 12:32 IST