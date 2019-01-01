Two held for attack on suspected cow smuggler in Alwar

Two persons were arrested by the Alwar police on Monday in connection with the attack on 23-year-old suspected cow smuggler Mohammad Shagir Khan.

Khan was referred to Jaipur for treatment as his condition is said to be serious. Dr PM Mewal from Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Alwar said, “Khan’s condition is serious. He has been referred to Jaipur after his haemoglobin count dropped from 9 grams to 7.7 grams.”

Deputy superintendent of police, Kishangarh Bas circle, Surendra Kumar said, “We have arrested two accused who had beaten up Khan on Sunday morning. The accused have been identified as Nilesh Gurjar (24), a resident of Bagheri Khurd village, and Sunil Gurjar (25), a resident of Salkar village. An FIR was registered against four persons on the statement of Khan.”

Kumar added that two cases of cow smuggling are registered against Khan at two police stations of Alwar district. Khan is a resident of Mirzapur village of Alwar district.

Both the accused have been arrested under section 151 of Indian Penal Code and were presented before the sub-divisional magistrate court of Kishangarh Bas; they were given bail. The police are searching for the two absconding accused.

Khan with his friend Mushtaq was smuggling six cows to Haryana in a pick-up vehicle. When Khan passed through a dirt road of Bageri Khurd village, a hatchback car came in front of Khan’s vehicle. Both the parties broke out into verbal scuffle over the passing of vehicle.

One of the attackers saw the cows in Khan’s vehicle and asked him if he was smuggling them. When Khan tried to flee, they started beating him.

First Published: Jan 01, 2019 16:19 IST