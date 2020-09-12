e-paper
With 1,669 fresh Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan's tally goes past 1 lakh

With 1,669 fresh Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s tally goes past 1 lakh

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from Jaipur, while Ajmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Bundi, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur reported one each.

jaipur Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jaipur
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 16,582, while 82,902 patients have recovered, according to the officials.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 16,582, while 82,902 patients have recovered, according to the officials.
         

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-lakh mark on Saturday as 1,669 more people tested positive for the disease, while the toll climbed to 1,221 with 14 fresh fatalities, officials said.

With the new cases, the state’s virus count stands at 1,00,705, they said.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from Jaipur, while Ajmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Bundi, Churu, Jaisalmer, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pratapgarh, Sikar and Udaipur reported one each.

Jaipur also reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 335, followed by 280 in Jodhpur, 152 in Kota, 109 in Alwar, 101 in Ajmer, 80 in Udaipur, 56 each in Bikaner and Sikar, 47 in Nagaur, 44 in Pali and 32 in Sri Ganganagar.

Twenty-nine cases were reported in Bhilwara, 27 in Pratapgarh, 25 in Sirohi, 24 in Jhalawar, 23 each in Bundi and Baran, 22 each in Bharatpur and Rajsamand, 21 each in Chittorgarh and Churu, 20 in Jhunjhunu and Dungarpur, 17 each in Dholpur and Hanumangarh, 16 in Banswara, 15 in Jalore, four in Sawai Madhopur, three in Tonk, and two each in Karauli and Dausa.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 16,582, while 82,902 patients have recovered, according to the officials.

