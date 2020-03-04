e-paper
Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Apply for 133 Steno ASI posts at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Out of which, 41 seats are reserved for the women candidates.

jobs Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:02 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Police Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts on March 4, 2020. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at bpssc.bih.nic.in on or before March 30, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

•A candidate must have passed Matriculation or Intermediate/10+2 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.

•Diploma in Computer Application

Application fee:

Candidates from the general, EBC, and BC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while applicants belonging to the reserved and PwD category need to pay Rs 400.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:  

