e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

BPSSC Recruitment 2020: 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector notified

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Out of which, 41 seats are reserved for the women candidates. Check details here..

jobs Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:28 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
BPSSC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts on its official website. The online registration process will begin from March 4, 2020, onwards. The last date to apply for the recruitment exam is March 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Out of which, 41 seats are reserved for the women candidates.

Educational Qualification:

•A candidate must have passed Matriculation or Intermediate/10+2 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.

•Diploma in Computer Application

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, EBC, and BC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while applicants from the reserved and PwD category need to pay Rs 400.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

tags
top news
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
PM Modi tweets on coronavirus, says no need to panic
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
India suspends visas for travellers from 4 countries over coronavirus fears
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
Govt ready to hold discussion on Delhi violence, but only after Holi
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
PM Modi stings Manmohan Singh for ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ barb
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Man who pointed gun at police during Delhi violence arrested from Uttar Pradesh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
Mercedes launches facelift GLC Coupe at Rs 62.70 lakh
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news