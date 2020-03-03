BPSSC Recruitment 2020: 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector notified

jobs

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 14:28 IST

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector posts on its official website. The online registration process will begin from March 4, 2020, onwards. The last date to apply for the recruitment exam is March 30, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 133 vacancies of Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Out of which, 41 seats are reserved for the women candidates.

Educational Qualification:

•A candidate must have passed Matriculation or Intermediate/10+2 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.

•Diploma in Computer Application

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, EBC, and BC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while applicants from the reserved and PwD category need to pay Rs 400.

