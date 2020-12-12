e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka Deputy CM condemns Wistron plant violence

Karnataka Deputy CM condemns Wistron plant violence

Narayan also said that he had directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Kolar to ensure all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and the culprits are identified.

karnataka Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 20:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Kolar, Karnataka
Narayan also said that he has discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, the Director of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at Government of Karnataka.
Narayan also said that he has discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, the Director of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at Government of Karnataka.(ANI)
         

Kolar (Karnataka) [India], December 12 (ANI): The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka CN Ashwath Narayan on Saturday condemned the incident in which hundreds of workers were seen entering the Wistron manufacturing plant at Narasapura in Kolar district of Karnataka and smashing the office properties.

“It was imperative that nobody takes the law in their own hands. There are appropriate forums to resolve such issues without indulging in this wonton violence,” the Deputy CM said.

Narayan also said that he had directed Superintendent of Police (SP) Kolar to ensure all measures are taken to bring the situation under immediate control and the culprits are identified. “Strict action will be taken under the law against the errant elements,” he said.

Narayan also said that he has discussed the matter with Meena Nagaraj, the Director of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology at Government of Karnataka. “Our government will do the needful to ensure that the situation is resolved expeditiously and all stakeholders and their concerns are allayed,” he added.

“We will ensure that all workers’ rights are duly protected and all their dues are cleared,” he assured.

tags
top news
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Why BJP believes there’s ‘opportunity to grow independently’ in Andhra
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Not accountable to home minister: TMC hits out on summons over Nadda attack
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Bihar youth’s arduous journey from working at snack factory to becoming Army officer
Jagannath temple to open its door to devotees from December 23
Jagannath temple to open its door to devotees from December 23
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In