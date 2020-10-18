e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Karnataka / Karnataka: Woman killed by kin in hate crime

Karnataka: Woman killed by kin in hate crime

According to the police, the incident is said to have taken place on October 8, and the accused in the case are the girl’s father Krishnappa of Bettedahalli in Magadi taluk, her cousin brother Chetan and a minor distant relative.

karnataka Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 05:45 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
While the two adults were arrested on Friday, the minor is under detention, officials further said.
While the two adults were arrested on Friday, the minor is under detention, officials further said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
         

In a suspected case of honour killing in Ramanagara district in Karnataka, a 19-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her father and two other relatives, including a minor, who were opposed to her reported love affair with a man belonging to another community, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident is said to have taken place on October 8, and the accused in the case are the girl’s father Krishnappa of Bettedahalli in Magadi taluk, her cousin brother Chetan and a minor distant relative.

While the two adults were arrested on Friday, the minor is under detention, officials further said.

According to police, the trio were opposed to the woman’s alleged love affair with a man from a lower caste community.

On October 9, Krishnappa had filed a missing case regarding his daughter, a B.Com student, and on the very next day her body was found in his brother’s farm.

Aimed at misleading the police, they had tried to put the blame on her boyfriend and had even given statements to this effect before the local media,police said.

They had allegedly even tried to spread information through social media that she was raped and murdered.

Police said the truth came out when they subjected the family to questioning.

Further investigation is on about the involvement of others in connection with the case,they added.

tags
top news
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Farm fires contributing 22% to Delhi’s PM 2.5 load, shows data
Ajit Pawar may come under ED scanner amid money laundering probe
Ajit Pawar may come under ED scanner amid money laundering probe
Coronavirus infects nearly 40 million globally
Coronavirus infects nearly 40 million globally
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Grand Alliance focuses on jobs, farm laws in its Bihar manifesto
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Covid-19: PM Modi pushes poll-like vaccine distribution
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Kerala calls off meeting to discuss legal options to resolve GST issue
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Creditors approve Jet Airways resolution plan
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
Covid update: PM Modi reviews situation; vaccine update; new curbs in Europe
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In