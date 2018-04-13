 BJP leader injured in attack by motorcycle-borne gang in Thiruvananthapuram | kerala | Hindustan Times
BJP leader injured in attack by motorcycle-borne gang in Thiruvananthapuram

BJP alleged activists of ruling CPI(M) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind the attack.

kerala Updated: Apr 13, 2018 16:29 IST
BJP's Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan (pictured) alleged that law and order situation in the state is deteriorating.
BJP’s Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan (pictured) alleged that law and order situation in the state is deteriorating.(PTI/File Photo)

A local BJP leader was injured when a motorcycle-borne gang attacked him in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, police said.

Saji, the party’s district general secretary and councillor of Melancode, was travelling on his motorcycle with another BJP activist Prakash, when the attack took place.

Prakash was not injured, police said, adding that Saji was admitted to hospital and his condition is stable.

The BJP alleged that activists of the ruling CPI(M) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind the attack.

BJP’s Kerala unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that law and order situation in the state is deteriorating. “The attack on the councillor in broad daylight is a pointer to it,” the BJP leader said.

A search is on for the assailants, police said.

tags

