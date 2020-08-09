e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture

Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture

Several civilians had to be quarantined after the rescue efforts since two passengers had tested positive for coronavirus.

kerala Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:35 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala police personnel salutes a group of civilians involved in rescue operation after the crash of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode.
Kerala police personnel salutes a group of civilians involved in rescue operation after the crash of Air India Express flight in Kozhikode. (Sourced Photo)
         

In a special gesture on Sunday, Kerala police personnel went to quarantine centres housing civilians-- who had rushed to rescue injured passengers stuck inside the crashed Indian Express flight from Dubai at Karipur Airport on Friday night-- and gave them a salute, to honour their contribution in rescue and relief operations.

A group of 20-30 civilians had joined officials of the CISF, Kerala police, Airport Authority of India staff, fire fighters, airline crew in the rescue operation that lasted close to three hours and helped successfully pull out all 190 passengers and crew members from the Boeing 737 aircraft that fell 35 feet down into a valley after overshooting the runway at the Karipur airport in Kozhikode and crashing into the airport wall.

The locals, who rushed to help, had gathered on the main road adjacent to the perimeter wall of the airport after hearing the sound of the crash.

After the rescue work was finished, they were requested to put themselves in quarantine since at least two rescued passenger tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

“The state will always remember their work but we have to take precautions,” state health minister K K Shailaja had said.

As many as 30 CISF personnel involved in the rescue operations were also quarantined on Saturday for the next 14 days.

The CISF brass has also decided to award the Director General (DG) commendation DISC to three officers for their outstanding efforts during the rescue operations.

“DG CISF Rajesh Ranjan has announced to award DG’s commendation DISC to Deputy Commandant/CASO, Kishore Kumar AV, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ajit Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mangal Singh, in recognition of their outstanding efforts during the rescue operations at Calicut Airport,” CISF said in a press note.

The crashed aircraft was arriving from Dubai to Kozhikode under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad amidst the Covid pandemic.

The efforts of the rescue team including civilians is even more commendable considering that the area was wet and continuous rains had slowed down movement and approach. Visibility was another major challenge as the area was dark initially till emergency lights and other equipment arrived at the site of the incident.

Rescue teams were also mindful of the fact that a lot of fuel had spilled out from the plane which could have caught fire or even caused an explosion.

The cutters and other equipment were used to cut cables and the metallic body of the aircraft to make way for the rescue teams to enter the aircraft and pull out passengers safely.

top news
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
To make India more self-reliant, Rajnath Singh to launch ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Saptah’ tomorrow
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
Centre’s move to ban import of 101 items will give major boost to defence sector: Amit Shah
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
US tops 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, to Europe’s alarm
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Cornered by rivals, PM Oli is back with a ‘ludicrous’ claim on Ram’s birthplace
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Knit India into one single fabric: Naidu on Quit India movement anniversary
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Civilians rushed to save lives after plane crash, honoured with special gesture
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
Telangana to ramp up Covid-19 testing to 40,000 samples per day, says KTR
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
BJP leader shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In