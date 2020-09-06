e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 06, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kerala / ‘Kudos’: FM Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers in Kerala

‘Kudos’: FM Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers in Kerala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the officials’ commitment and directed that complete medical care be extended to them.

kerala Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the officials’ commitment and directed that complete medical care be extended to them.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman praised the officials’ commitment and directed that complete medical care be extended to them.
         

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asked about the well being of two officials of the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) who were hit by gold smugglers’ car when they tried to stop it outside the Karipur airport near here on Sunday, officials said.

Nirmala Sitharaman praised the officials’ commitment and directed that complete medical care be extended to them.

“Appreciate the dedication with which the team is working in these challenging times. Have directed Secretary, DoR to ensure complete medical care is extended. Kudos for the commitment shown,” Sitharaman tweeted.

“The injured officials have been admitted to a hospital here,” DRI officials said.

“One smuggler has been taken into custody while two managed to flee after their car lost control and hit a tree,” the officials added.

Four kilograms of gold has been recovered from the car.

tags
top news
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Bharat Biotech gets nod to move to phase 2 trials of prospective Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for Covid-19
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
Ratan Tata would have been this if he was not heading Tata Group
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In