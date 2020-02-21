5 killed, one injured as car collides with truck in North Bengal

kolkata

At least five people were killed and one was seriously injured when a car in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at the Alipirduar district in north Bengal during early hours on Friday, said police.

The police said that the deceased were returning from Siliguri in Darjeeling to Birpara in Alipurduar district after attending a wedding ceremony. The car collided head-on with a truck carrying boulders near the Dimdima tea estate on Asian Highway 48, around 100 km east of Siliguri. The accident took place around 1 am.

“All five died on the spot. The injured person was rushed to a private nursing home in Siliguri,” said Amitava Maiti, superintendent of police of Alipurduar district.

The condition of the injured victim was stated to be critical. The driver of the truck has been arrested.