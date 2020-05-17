e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Kolkata / 6 more die of Covid-19, 101 new cases detected in West Bengal

6 more die of Covid-19, 101 new cases detected in West Bengal

At least 8,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said adding that a total number of samples examined so far is 77,228.

kolkata Updated: May 17, 2020 20:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
At least 8,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said adding that a total number of samples examined so far is 77,228. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
At least 8,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said adding that a total number of samples examined so far is 77,228. (Photo by Samir Jana / Hindustan Times)
         

Six more fatalities and 101 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours took the cornavirus death toll in West Bengal to 166 and the total number of active cases to 1,480, the state health department said on Sunday.

All the six fresh death were from Kolkata, it said in a health bulletin. The total number of coronavirus cases reported in West Bengal so far stands at 2,677.

At least 8,668 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said adding that a total number of samples examined so far is 77,228.

Sixty-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital following their recovery since Saturday, according to the health bulletin.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

kolkata news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In