7 Kolkata policemen test positive for Covid-19, hospitalised:Report

All seven of them have been sent for treatment at different hospitals in the city, a senior officer of Kolkata Police detective department said.

kolkata Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:06 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Sources at the health department said more than 350 Kolkata policemen here have been diagnosed with the disease over the past four months.
At least seven sleuths of the Kolkata Police detective department have tested positive for Covid-19, sources at the state health department said on Thursday.

Test reports of the seven policemen, who had complained of fever last week, confirmed that they have contracted the disease, a senior officer at the department said.

All seven of them have been sent for treatment at different hospitals in the city, he said.

The entire premises of the detective department at Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar has been sanitised, he added.

Sources at the health department said more than 350 policemen here have been diagnosed with the disease over the past four months.

Most of them have, however, recovered, they said.

